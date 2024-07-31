A PLANNING application has been submitted to Blaenau Gwent Council to develop a drive-thru for a popular fast food restaurant chain.
The planning application was submitted to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on July 16, 2024, for Burger King fast food chain drive-thru in Brynmawr.
The site is adjacent to the Costa Coffee on Blaina Road in Brynmawr opposite Lakeside Retail Park and the newly developed Brynmawr Retail Park.
Submitted by Asbri Planning Ltd on behalf of Starburst (UK) Ltd., an application was submitted for a "proposed development of 1no. Burger King drive thru (A3 Use Class)" on the land at Blaina Road in Brynmawr.
Aside from the Burger King drive-thru, the application details a proposal to build a pizza restaurant / takeaway (AC Use Class) and a tanning shop (Sui Generis) at the site too.
Commercial property website, MoveHut, listed the property as a 33000 sq ft (3066 sqm) land "in a prominent position fronting Bailey Street."
Occupiers include Asda, Lidl, Halfords, Home Bargains, McDonalds and Greggs, with the commercial property now being listed as 'let, sold or temporarily removed' from the MoveHut website.
Blaenau Gwent application number: P/2024/0176
Starburst (UK) Ltd., Asbri Planning Ltd., and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council were approached for a comment.
