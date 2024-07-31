The planning application was submitted to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on July 16, 2024, for Burger King fast food chain drive-thru in Brynmawr.

The site is adjacent to the Costa Coffee on Blaina Road in Brynmawr opposite Lakeside Retail Park and the newly developed Brynmawr Retail Park.

The land is located on Blaina Road in Brynmawr (Image: Google Maps)

Submitted by Asbri Planning Ltd on behalf of Starburst (UK) Ltd., an application was submitted for a "proposed development of 1no. Burger King drive thru (A3 Use Class)" on the land at Blaina Road in Brynmawr.

Aside from the Burger King drive-thru, the application details a proposal to build a pizza restaurant / takeaway (AC Use Class) and a tanning shop (Sui Generis) at the site too.

The planning application has said a Burger King drive-thru has been proposed (Image: File)

Commercial property website, MoveHut, listed the property as a 33000 sq ft (3066 sqm) land "in a prominent position fronting Bailey Street."

Occupiers include Asda, Lidl, Halfords, Home Bargains, McDonalds and Greggs, with the commercial property now being listed as 'let, sold or temporarily removed' from the MoveHut website.

The land was listed on commercial property website, MoveHut. (Image: MoveHut)

Blaenau Gwent application number: P/2024/0176

Starburst (UK) Ltd., Asbri Planning Ltd., and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council were approached for a comment.