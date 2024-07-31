The event, 'Walk for Parkinson's', allows community members to assist in raising funds for essential research geared towards better treatments and a potential cure for the condition.

Parkinson's is acknowledged as the fastest-growing neurological condition globally, affecting approximately 153,000 individuals in the UK, with around 8,300 cases in Wales alone.

This includes Jayne Weston from Undy, Monmouthshire, who will participate in the Cardiff walk for the fourth year.

Having received her diagnosis in 2017, Ms Weston found motivation in her family history with the condition, driving her to take steps to fundraise for the cause.

She said: "I received a diagnosis in 2017 at the age of 66, and I also saw my uncle and father living with the condition.

"While it’s not always easy, I refuse to let Parkinson’s win and the condition has definitely brought out my stubbornness, drive and competitiveness.

"I enjoy keeping active and sharing experiences with others living with the condition through the local support group."

'Walk for Parkinson's' will accommodate various fitness levels and offer two routes starting and finishing at Bute Park.

Participants can choose between a fully accessible 2.6-mile route or a 6-mile challenge route.

The registration fee is only £12 (free for under 18s), and participants are encouraged to raise £50 in sponsorship.

All participants will be given a fundraising pack, including tips and forms along with a t-shirt for the event.

Ms Weston will not be the only one from her support group participating.

Eve Stokoe, a friend living in Whitland, will also be walking.

She said: "I’ve been ‘Walking for Parkinson’s’ for many years.

"The most important reason for taking part in the Cardiff event is to be there for my special friend Jayne. She’s such an amazing individual and together we will do our bit to raise money and help fund vital research."

To sign up for the event, visit the Parkinson's UK website.