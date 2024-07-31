The energy firm has funded the installation of new dugouts for the forthcoming season where hopes for a top-of-the-table finish are high.

The sponsorship marks a monumental point in the Club’s 25-year journey.

Over the past years, the Bluebirds have made significant investment in their Cwm Nant-y-Groes ground, positioning the team for a period of success.

Matthew Powell, a member of the Abertillery Bluebirds Committee, said: "A few years back we were promoted which meant that we needed to invest heavily in the ground.

"Our local community and sponsor partners have been fantastic in supporting our efforts and without them we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“We now have three stands, accommodating 150 seats, so our spectators can stay dry and comfortable all year round, so the addition of dugouts is fantastic for us, as both players and support staff.

“We are thrilled that Pennant Walters has thrown their weight behind us for the coming season and hope it’s the start of a fruitful partnership.”

The sponsorship has been linked to two major renewable energy projects by Pennant Walters.

Most notably, the Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn windfarm which has the capacity to generate up to 34MW of electricity.

Mr Powell added: "Our Club runs with the support of our local community – whether that’s through people visiting the clubhouse or as sponsorship partners.

"Their support means more money into the club so that more people can benefit through playing with us, coming to the ground to enjoy a game of football, or being a part of our Abertillery Bluebirds FC community."

Pennant Walters managing director, Dale Hart, added: “Abertillery Bluebirds FC have come such a long way, and we are proud to support their plans for hopeful future success.

“Our wind energy project community fund exists to make a difference to the local communities in which we work, and we hope this sponsorship will ensure the club benefits for years to come.

“We wish the team the best of luck for the season ahead and we hope the dugouts keep players and managers dry during the wetter months ahead.”