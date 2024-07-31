The Newport Yemeni Community Association (NYCA) is hosting its 4th annual Welsh Yemeni Festival on Sunday, August 11, from 11am until 5pm, to offer a fun day out and nurture community relationships by offering a day for both adults and children.

Reggie Al-Haddi, chairman of the NYCA, said the Welsh Yemeni Festival is "a vibrant celebration that beautifully melds cultures, offering families a day of joy and togetherness at minimal cost.

Welsh Yemeni Festival 2023 (Image: NYCA)

"It serves as a testament to the richness of both Welsh and Yemeni heritage, showcasing music, dance, and culinary delights from both traditions."

Taking place at the Pill Harriers Rugby Field next to the sports club and Pill Millenium Centre, attendees can enjoy free entry to the festival, with a bouncy castle and zorbs available for children.

Welsh Yemeni Festival 2023 (Image: NYCA)

Similar to previous years, stalls will be set up with food and drinks for the family to enjoy.

Mr Al-Haddi added: "This festival not only celebrates cultural diversity but also fosters a sense of community by bringing together people from all walks of life.

"It's a testament to the power of cultural exchange, where local communities and organisations collaborate to create an inclusive and enjoyable event for everyone involved.

Attendees at last year's Welsh Yemeni Festival (Image: NYCA)

"Through the Welsh Yemeni Festival, traditions are shared, friendships are forged, and a deeper understanding of different cultures blossoms, making it a cherished highlight of the local calendar."

Last year's event was labelled "an overwhelming success" as partners such as Newport Live Positive Futures, Gwent Police, St Johns Ambulance, Green Top Hire, Newport Indoor Football Centre, NB Cash & Carry and ASL Zorb Mania came together with community members for a fun-filled day.

Welsh Yemeni Festival 2024 poster (Image: NYCA)

Where: Pill Harriers Rugby Field

When: Sunday, August 11, from 11am until 5pm

Entry is free.

Mr Al-Haddi said of last year's event: "Together, we proved that when community spirit comes alive, the possibilities are endless."