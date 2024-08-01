Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, in Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood, have recently celebrated their successful Estyn report following a positive school inspection.



Estyn inspect the quality and standards in education and training providers within Wales. Their reports ensure that schools maintain the high standards that pupils of the county borough deserve.



The Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni report highlights pupils "listen attentively" to their teachers and have developed valuable reading, writing and numeracy skills.

The rate of persistent absences is significantly lower than the national average and attendance is higher that that of similar schools. Staff focus on removing any obstacles that are hindering any pupil's attendance is reflected in this.



Pupils are proud of their school and its community, cherishing the schools core principle that "relationships are everything".

The mental and pastoral support offered by staff is deemed "excellent", which comes as a result of positive working relationships between pupils and staff at all levels of the school.

The support offered to students with additional learning needs is effective, and has resulted in their "sound progress" in subject knowledge and understanding throughout the curriculum.

This core principle is encouraged, promoted and enriched by positive working relationships between staff and pupils.



The school works closely with pupils and families to mitigate the effects of poverty whilst the pupils work innovatively as one effective body to represent the Gellihaf and Gwyndy sites.

Since the monitoring visit in September 2021, leaders have continued to strengthen and improve the school’s provision.

The headteacher and his team work tirelessly to ensure that teaching and learning and well-being are at the heart of the school’s work.

Leaders are well-versed in their self-evaluation processes, particularly in the way they evaluate the quality of teaching in light of its effect on learning, resulting in a clear understanding of the school's strengths and weaknesses.

The school's development plan effectively focuses on the school's main priorities, including the aspects of teaching and learning that need to be further improved.

Leaders have succeeded in creating a culture where professional learning and receiving feedback on how to improve the quality of teaching are at the heart of the staff’s work.

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the governing body's passion for ensuring access to a Welsh-medium education for children in the area.

However, there were some concerns over the budget deficit, and the effectiveness of governors as "critical friends".

Inspectors also want to see an improvement in the way teachers plan their lessons and offer provision for students to develop skills and challenge them, to ensure that they make "appropriate progress".



Overall, Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni is an inclusive, caring and homely community that supports pupils’ educational, emotional and social needs exceptionally well.