The icons have captured the medieval spirit of Wales since first appearing on St David's Day 2016 from the castle's moat.

This year, they return in new colours, paying tribute to medieval tales of Welsh dragons from Dinas Emrys.

Steeped in the nation's history, this symbol represents the victory of the Welsh over the invading Saxons.

The dragon refurbishment is only one part of a larger plan — a careful transformation of Caerphilly Castle experience for visitors, is due for completion in Spring 2025.

Modern exhibits and features are to also be installed.

Visitors can look forward to looking at the Great Hall's 14th-century architecture, complete with tapestries emitting colours and light.

Dr Kate Roberts, Cadw's chief inspector of Historic Buildings and Monuments, said: "Caerphilly Castle is crucial to the region and the number one attraction drawing visitors to the town.

"Our ambitious regeneration project is progressing well and will transform Caerphilly Castle into a world-class attraction for residents and visitors.

"The investment in both conservation and accessibility ensures more people can visit our historic monuments and enjoy them for generations to come."

This regeneration project is part of a greater plan aimed at progressive transformation of the town of Caerphilly.