At around 11.50am yesterday (Monday, July 29) Merseyside Police were called to reports of “multiple stabbings” at a property in Hart Street where a Taylor Swift-themed dance event was taking place.

The fully-booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the deadly stabbings have said.

In a press conference yesterday evening police confirmed that two children were killed while nine more were injured, with six in critical condition. Two adults also have critical injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from the Bank area of Southport but originally from the Cardiff area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Posting on her Instagram story, the singer said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport in washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”