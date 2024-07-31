Christopher James, 40, was arrested after he fled the scene while at the wheel of a Mercedes C250 AMG Sport car following an “accident”.

Prosecutor Rob Simkins said that the incident took place on Commin Road in Aberbargoed, Caerphilly.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit to drive through drink on April 8.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard that James, of Thomas Street, Aberbargoed has similar previous convictions.

It was heard in mitigation that the self-employed defendant had admitted the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.

Presiding justice Alan Gwyn told James: “This matter is aggravated by previous convictions for like offences although I accept that they are of some age.

“It is further aggravated by the fact that an accident occurred and you left the scene.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

James has to wear a sobriety tag for 90 days after he was banned rom drinking alcohol for three months and he must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned from driving for two years and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.