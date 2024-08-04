From concerts to fun for the children, we think there is something for everyone on this list - and a quick search online will show you that there are many more events or places to visit just waiting for you to make that trip.

1) Castel Roc

This annual music festival in Chepstow has become a real 'must' on the annual calendar. The event sees concerts featuring a wide variety of music staged in the beautiful setting of Chepstow Castle on the weekends throughout August.

This year music fans can look forward to acts including: Lindisfarne, The Kris Barras Band, Nathan Carter and Russell Watson.

There will be rock and ska tribute acts, a night celebrating the music of Taylor Swift, and much, much more.

For the full line up and details on how to get tickets go to www.castellroc.co.uk/.

2) Tredegar Park's new splash park

Pack a picnic and keep your fingers crossed that the sun will be shining through August - and head down to Newport's new splash park (which the city council has promised will be opening soon).

This has been a long time coming since the previous paddling pool was removed from the park a number of years ago.

And it is sure to be a hit with youngsters of all ages keen to enjoy the outdoors and have some fun with their friends as well.

The new water play zone will hopefully be opening on August 9 and the Splash 'Port will have 26 different water sprinkler features and a massive water tipping bucket.

There are also set to be new changing facilities.

Splash 'Port once open will be open daily from 10am-5pm until September 30 September, except on days with very bad weather, such as heavy rain or thunderstorms.

Tredegar Park also will have an upgraded play area, which will include a range of new play equipment, including multiple sets of swings, interactive boards, net climbs, multi-play frames and fully accessible roundabouts.

There will also be a sand play area with a small climbing frame and digger tools, as well as a new play zone for toddlers and a new picnic area.

3) Comic Con Wales

Taking place on August 10 and 11 at Newport's International Convention Centre at the Celtic Manor, Comic Con Wales is one of the UK’s largest pop culture conventions, attracting more than ten thousand fans - most of whom arrive in full cosplay.

The main attraction every year are the star guests, including exciting names from movies, TV, streaming, gaming, anime and sports entertainment.

There will be trade stalls as well as view props and set displays from many famous franchises, along with training schools, video gaming and activities.

For full details, including what famous faces you are likely to see, go to www.comicconventionwales.co.uk/

4) Monmouth Show

One of the highlights of the rural calendar, this show takes place on August 18 at the Monmouthshire Showground, on the A466, Redbrook Road, just outside Monmouth.

It is a much-loved, traditional agricultural show with loads going on including some breathtaking entertainment in the main rung, livestock, tradestands, food festival, music, a fun dog show, a mini pony show, home and garden classes - something for everyone and in a beautiful setting as well.

For a line up of what to expect at this year's show, and to find out about ticket prices and how to get there, go to www.monmouthshow.co.uk/.

5) Urban Beach, Newport

Can't get to the seaside this August? Well, don't worry because the beach is coming to town and will be at John Frost Square, in Newport city centre between August 2 and 27, thanks to Newport Now Business Improvement District.

The Urban Beach will take up a stretch of square 23m x 4m and will see 15 tonnes of sand dumped on the square near Sainsbury's.

The Urban Beach experience will be complete with deck chairs, buckets, spades and will replicate a real beach experience with sounds of the sea and seagulls in the background and is free for families to enjoy.

It will be open from 9am to 5pm every day.

There will be 50 deck chairs for visitors to use - and a giant deck chair and seaside board for photos will be set up.

The month-long event is a result of teamwork between Newport Now BID, Newport Live, Friars Walk and Yellow Bus Events and also has the backing of Newport City Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The beach will be staffed by 'Beach Buddies' during opening hours, and security will be in place every night.

6) Dewstow Gardens, near Caldicot

If you have never been to Dewstow Gardens, then this summer is your last chance as the owners have announced it will be closing permanently at the end of this year’s summer season, on September 29.

The owners have decided to retire and close the popular gardens to visitors after 20 years.

Over the school summer holidays, they will be running a ‘Fun Fairy Trail’ for kids to enjoy.

For more information, such as ticket prices and opening hours, go to www.dewstowgardens.co.uk/

7) Caerphilly Cheese Festival

This fun festival will be on right at the end of August - Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1.

Due to continuing development works at Caerphilly Castle, The Big Cheese is unfortunately unable to take place in its usual format in 2024, but fear not, as this year’s Caerphilly Cheese Festival promises to pack a big punch!

It will be taking place in Caerphilly town centre and on the grassed area at the rear of Caerphilly Castle.

There will be an abundance of food, craft and drink stalls, with a special hot food court and drinking area in Twyn Car Park.

For information on The Caerphilly Cheese Festival, go to www.facebook.com/TheLittleCheeseCaerphilly

8) Cadw events

Cadw, which looks after some of Wales' most iconic buildings, has a whole of events going on throughout August in places including Chepstow Castle, Tintern Abbey and Raglan Castle, as well as places a little bit further away.

These include falconry displays, discovering chain mail, medieval games, and much more.

On August 3 and 4 if you head along to Chepstow Castle you can experience the hustle and bustle of life here during the English Civil War, with soldiers on guard and civilians helping in any way possible to keep the castle safe and tended.

There will be an encampment will show everyday life, ranging from making clothes, healing the injured and making coinage. Weapon displays will demonstrate the skills needed to wield a 16ft pike, and how to load and fire a musket.

There will be opportunities to try on armour and handle the trusty pike and sword of the gentlemen soldier, and children can take part in drills to see what it takes to be a solider defending the castle.

For details of more events taking place in Cadw properties across Gwent and wider Wales during August go to cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on