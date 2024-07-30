Motorbikes, Minis, camper vans, sports cars and more were proudly on display as classic car lovers met up to show off their vehicles and swap tips.
The free event included an auto jumble, bouncy castle, face painting, balloons and more.
A red Lotus on display in Brynmawr (Image: Anthony Williams)
The classic Mini (Image: Ray Saysell)
A motorsport car on display in Brynmawr (Image: Anthony Williams)
Motorbikes line up at the classic car show (Image: Ray Saysell)
Scooby Do is in town at the Brynmawr car show (Image: Anthony Williams)
The classic red double decker bus complete with Littlewoods sign (Image: Ray Saysell) Brynmawr Classic Car Show drew in the crowds (Image: Ray Saysell)
A stunning VW camper van (Image: Ray Saysell)
This vintage beauty wowed the crowds (Image: Ray Saysell)
