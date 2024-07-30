HUNDREDS of visitors with a passion for classic cars flocked to Brynmawr town centre on Sunday for a brilliant display of vehicles.

Motorbikes, Minis, camper vans, sports cars and more were proudly on display as classic car lovers met up to show off their vehicles and swap tips.

The free event included an auto jumble, bouncy castle, face painting, balloons and more.

