This was part of an educational site visit organised by Lovell, a partnerships developer, and Newport City Homes as they work on their Ringland Regeneration project in Newport.

The regeneration project, which is part of a £34 million investment, is set to deliver 158 affordable homes, as well as relocating the Ringland shopping centre.

The large-scale transformation programme is being developed in close consultation with the community.

The project is set to be delivered over four phases. It will provide both apprenticeship and work experience opportunities for people living in the area.

The company said that the project is set to provide good energy and enthusiasm to the surrounding community.

Members from both organisations including Meriel Gough, Lovell's community development co-ordinator, Kyle Bissex a management trainee at Lovell, Laura Palfrey, Newport City Homes development partnership co-ordinator, Jo Hawkins, Lovell site manager, and Ellie Farmer, a labourer at Lovell, all visited Ringland Primary School to speak to 93 students.

Students were taught about various machinery used on construction sites, the safety gear required, and how to stay safe around the developing site.

Lovell also educated the children about the environmental considerations accounted for in construction, including waste separation, planting greenery, and building habitats like bug hotels.

Interactive activities allowed the children to identify hazards on site, and experience the importance of safety gear.

Each student took home a sports bag filled with stationary, and a health and safety booklet was shared with school staff and the students.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: "Safety is our top priority at Lovell, so we were more than happy to deliver this educational session to local children.

"We look forward to hosting more sessions like this in the future and would be delighted to hear from any schools in the area who would like to take part."

Headteacher at Ringland Primary School, Mr Prewett, said: "It was fantastic to be able to welcome in the team from Lovell; the children really enjoyed their sessions and learnt a great deal."

Matthew Davies, executive director of development at Newport City Homes, said: "Our work in Ringland is transforming the area for local people, and meeting the demand for housing with 158 new homes.

"Engaging with our communities is essential throughout the work we do.

"Sessions like these help keep local families informed, and perhaps even inspire some children to consider a rewarding career in housing and construction."

If any schools near the Ringland site would like support from Lovell, they are encouraged to reach out at marketing.wales@lovell.co.uk.

Lovell has been building communities for over 50 years.