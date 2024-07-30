Abbi Edmonds, from Newport, had last been seen in the Bettws area of Newport at around 12.25pm on Monday 22 July.

She was described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 5 inches tall.

She has blonde and brown mid-length hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on her arms and ankles.

Abbi also has links to Newport city centre and Cwmbran.

Police confirmed she had been found at 1.45pm on Tuesday, July 30, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.