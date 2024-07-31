Christian Morgan, 37, punched Mohammed Moftah and hit his father Abdalgader Moftah during the quarrel on Sycamore Avenue in Newport.

The defendant also armed himself with a baseball bat which he used to repeatedly strike the victims’ front door before smashing a plant pot.

Rob Simkins, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “Police were called to Sycamore Avenue at 8pm on Saturday, October 7 last year.

“When they arrived the complainants were irate and emotional about what had happened.

“Mohammed Moftah said they had been in an argument over parking in the street with their next-door neighbour which had escalated.

“The defendant had punched him and hit his father.”

That was not an end to the matter, Mr Simkins continued, as Morgan went into his house and came back with a baseball bat.

“Mohammed Moftah admitted he went into his house to get a knife,” he added.

“There was the potential for really serious trouble but thankfully his mother had the good sense to stop him leaving the address with it.”

Morgan shouted racist abuse at father and son before he threatened to burn their house down, magistrates were told.

The defendant was found guilty after a trial of two counts of battery, a racially aggravated public order offence and criminal damage.

Morgan had denied the offences.

He has three previous convictions which included assault occasioning actual bodily harm from 2010 and drink-driving in 2015.

Louis Dawe representing Morgan said: “Unfortunately this was a neighbour dispute that got out of control.

“It does pass the custody threshold but there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

“He is unlikely to reoffend in future.”

It was heard that Morgan works at the Hinkley Point nuclear power station and his manager had written a reference describing the defendant as “courteous”.

Presiding justice Alan Gwyn told him: “This was a serious matter.

“You used unacceptable language directly towards your victims which made them fearful of their safety.”

Morgan was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told he was told he must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has to pay £2,133 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

The defendant was made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact the victims.