George Street Bridge in Newport will be closed on Sunday, August 11 from 6.30am until 9pm for major resurfacing work.

Closures will be in place from the junction with Corporation Road on the eastern side, to the junction with Granville Street and Lower Dock Street on the western side.

Diversions will be in place via the A48 SDR bridge, and via Clarance Place and the Newport Bridge, and will be clearly signposted.

The full day closure is required to ensure that work is undertaken safely.

Newport City Council said: "The council would like to thank residents in advance for their patience and understanding during these works."