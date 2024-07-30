A PETITION calling for a service for children with additional needs and disabilities to be saved from closure will be considered by a senior councillor.
The Tafarn Newydd children and families service that includes a nursery and activities for children up to 18, is closing on Wednesday, July 31, after a contract between Torfaen Borough Council and charity Action for Children came to an end.
It is based at TOG’s Disabled Children’s Centre, in New Inn, which will remain open and the council will continue to support disabled children.
A petition called for the council to “keep the current services at Tafarn Newydd” as it is a “safe and supportive environment” that also provides respite for parents of children who cannot attend mainstream nurseries.
