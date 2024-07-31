Images shared on social media around 11am on Tuesday, July 30, showed a huge plume of smoke rising from grassland near Keepers Pond, a popular walking spot, in Blaenavon.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the wildfire was a category two, and was spread over a three-acre remote mountainside area.

Two sets of crews from the Brynmawr and Blaenavon crews were sent to the reports of what the service described as a "grass fire".

At the time, the service said that crews were making "good progress" at getting the blaze under control.

The fire was attracting lots of attention on local Facebook groups, including Blaenavon and beyond, as the smoke kept rising and a distinct smell began to spread into neighbouring areas.

A number of residents complained that the fire "stinks" while crews were attempting to get it under control, while people in nearby Blaina noted that the smoke was "thick" and that "ash [was] falling from the sky".

By lunchtime, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were able to confirm that the wildfire had been completely extinguished.

It is understood that two hectares of grass, bracken and heather were destroyed.

A spokesperson from SWFRS said: "Colleagues and specialist equipment from Mid and West Wales Fire Service also attended and aided SWFRS in extinguishing the fire.

"The stop message was given at 12.36pm."