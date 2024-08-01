SOCIAL workers need more details from police when dealing with referrals about vulnerable people and children, a top cop has admitted.
Superintendent Mike Richards, of Gwent Police, was questioned about referrals from police to social services when he met with councillors in Torfaen.
The officer, who is charge of policing in the borough as well as in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, said research by the force has shown little action is taken by council staff on notifications from its officers.
He said: “Research we did showed as much as 60 to 70 per cent of referrals to local authorities don’t go anywhere.”
Supt Richards said it is accepted some referrals do not have the level of detail required by council staff and some needn’t have been made.
