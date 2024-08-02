An existing bungalow is being converted by Torfaen Borough Council, to a home for two children, with the possibility an annex could provide room for a third.

Councillor Richard Clark, the cabinet member for children, told the July council meeting the home is expected to open in December this year “if not earlier, but at the latest”.

Earlier in July the council cabinet agreed to award the contract to a firm working towards ‘not for profit’ status. Firms have until 2027 to change their business models to comply with the Welsh Government policy to eliminate profit from children’s care.