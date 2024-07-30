Thousands of users are reporting website, server connection and app issues with everything from Microsoft Azure and 365 to games like Minecraft - which uses Microsoft accounts to login - on Downdetector.

More than 1,800 users have reported issues with Minecraft, a further 1,500 with Microsoft Azure and another 800 with Microsoft 365 (at the time of publication).

Users report issues with Microsoft services

Users from across the UK and around the world seem to have been hit by the same problem, jumping online to share their problems.

One person on X said: "gonna punch someone in the face and cry why cant i access f*****g microsoft teams how am i meant to do any revision."

Another added: "Microsoft Azure services are down globally. That could be causing the issue, it's taken Minecraft down."

While a third person, replying to a post from Azure support on X, commented: "It's not just your portal - connectivity to multiple regions is down in multiple areas, but not for everybody."

Today's Microsoft outage has even had an impact on major UK services including hospitals.

Benenden Hospital, located in Kent, posted on X saying: "Due to a Microsoft outage across Europe, patients may experience issues logging into My Patient Hub.

"Please check back for updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Microsoft investigating issues

Microsoft has said it is aware of the issues and is conducting an investigation on how to solve the problem.

Azure support said: "We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services in Europe. More details will be provided as they become available on the Azure status page."

While Microsoft 365 on X added: "We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features.

"More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center."

These issues come just weeks after a major Microsoft IT outage wreaked havoc across the UK (and around the world).

The outage caused global disruption affecting everything from major airlines and train services to GP surgeries and businesses.

What is Downdetector?





Downdetector is an online website that allows users of popular services including X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.