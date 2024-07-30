Merseyside Police confirmed the names of the three girls who were tragically killed as six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

Their families, who are being supported by specialist officers, have issued photographs and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.



Bebe King’s family have shared the following tribute: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."



The family of Alice Dasilva Aguiar paid this tribute: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."

At around 11.50am yesterday (Monday, July 29) Merseyside Police were called to reports of “multiple stabbings” at a property in Hart Street where a Taylor Swift-themed dance event was taking place.

The fully-booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the deadly stabbings have said.

A 17-year-old boy from the Bank area of Southport but originally from the Cardiff area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.