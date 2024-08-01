A £10,000 grant from GWR’s customer and community improvement grant fund will be used to provide new direction and welcome signs at the park entrance and signs directing visitors to the Wales Coastal Path and national cycle network.

Visitors will also be able to use an app to listen to “soundscape recordings” related to the park.

The grant is intended to encourage greater use and exploration of the park and surrounding landscape including by rail passengers.

The award was reported to Monmouthshire council’s local access forum which was also told a Welsh Government grant, has helped local volunteer groups improve public rights of way and green spaces, particularly signage/clearance and promoting access.

An agreement with walking charity Ramblers Cymru expanded it to areas without volunteer groups including Magor and Undy, Monmouth and Usk.