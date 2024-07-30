The five apps have already been downloaded more than 32,000 times from Google Play, with most downloads coming from locations like the UK.

These apps are said to contain a new version of the Android spyware called 'Mandrake', according to Bleeping Computer.

Once activated, Mandrake spyware can perform a wide range of "malicious activities" on your device, the cybersecurity experts explain, including:

Data collection

Screen recording and monitoring

Command execution

Simulation of user swipes and taps

File management

App installation

The 5 apps removed from Google Play due to 'malicious' spyware

The five Android apps removed from Google Play due to the discovery of Mandrake spyware are:

AirFS

Astro Explorer (by shevabad)

Amber (by kodaslda)

CryptoPulsing (by shevabad)

Brain Matrix (by kodaslda)

Google, speaking to Bleeping Computer, said: "Google Play Protect is continuously improving with each app identified.

Mandrake spyware can perform a wide range of "malicious activities" on your device. (Image: PA)

"We're always enhancing its capabilities, including upcoming live threat detection to help combat obfuscation and anti-evasion techniques.

"Android users are automatically protected against known versions of this malware by Google Play Protect, which is on by default on Android devices with Google Play Services.

"Google Play Protect can warn users or block apps known to exhibit malicious behavior, even when those apps come from sources outside of Play."

How to turn Google Play Protect on (or off)

If you are not sure if you have Google Play Protect on, don't worry.

It is on by default on all devices, according to Google.

But if you want to check it is on, or turn it off these are the steps to follow:

Open the Google Play Store app

Tap the profile icon (in the top right)

Tap Play Protect settings

Turn Scan apps with Play Protect on or off

For more information on Google Play Protect and how it helps "keep your apps safe and your data private" visit the Google Play Help website (a link to which can be found above).