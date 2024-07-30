Five Android applications have been removed from Google Play - the platform's official app store - after they were found to contain hidden "malicious" spyware.
The five apps have already been downloaded more than 32,000 times from Google Play, with most downloads coming from locations like the UK.
These apps are said to contain a new version of the Android spyware called 'Mandrake', according to Bleeping Computer.
Once activated, Mandrake spyware can perform a wide range of "malicious activities" on your device, the cybersecurity experts explain, including:
- Data collection
- Screen recording and monitoring
- Command execution
- Simulation of user swipes and taps
- File management
- App installation
The 5 apps removed from Google Play due to 'malicious' spyware
The five Android apps removed from Google Play due to the discovery of Mandrake spyware are:
- AirFS
- Astro Explorer (by shevabad)
- Amber (by kodaslda)
- CryptoPulsing (by shevabad)
- Brain Matrix (by kodaslda)
Google, speaking to Bleeping Computer, said: "Google Play Protect is continuously improving with each app identified.
"We're always enhancing its capabilities, including upcoming live threat detection to help combat obfuscation and anti-evasion techniques.
"Android users are automatically protected against known versions of this malware by Google Play Protect, which is on by default on Android devices with Google Play Services.
"Google Play Protect can warn users or block apps known to exhibit malicious behavior, even when those apps come from sources outside of Play."
How to turn Google Play Protect on (or off)
If you are not sure if you have Google Play Protect on, don't worry.
It is on by default on all devices, according to Google.
But if you want to check it is on, or turn it off these are the steps to follow:
- Open the Google Play Store app
- Tap the profile icon (in the top right)
- Tap Play Protect settings
- Turn Scan apps with Play Protect on or off
For more information on Google Play Protect and how it helps "keep your apps safe and your data private" visit the Google Play Help website (a link to which can be found above).
