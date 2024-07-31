Earth beneath the permissive path at Piercefield, near Chepstow, collapsed on July 8 and a diversion is now in place and signposted.

The landslide was reported to Monmouthshire council’s local access forum which was also told the path from the Black Rock picnic site, to the beach, in Portskewett has also had to close due to part of it giving way with the public advised to follow the Wales Coast Path signage.

A report by the council’s countryside access manager Ruth Rourke stated: “Soft temporary engineering solutions are being considered but a significant project is required to protect this area in the immediate future, perhaps also looking to reinstate and prevent further loss of the salt marsh.”

The landslips are described as “two significant erosion issues”.