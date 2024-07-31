This year onwards only those receiving pension credit, or other means-tested benefits will be eligible for the winter fuel payment

Those not on pension credits or other means-tested benefits will no longer be eligible.

This is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving some £1.4 billion this financial year.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was making ‘difficult decisions’ as she accused the former government of leaving £22 billion of unfunded commitments that had been ‘covered up from the country.’

At the same time, she announced above-inflation pay rises for millions of public sector workers, which Conservative critics claim accounted for around half of the spending ‘black hole.’

The national charity, Age Cymry, is extremely concerned about the impact that this will have on older people across Wales.

Age Cymru said it is increasingly worried about those who are not eligible for Pension credit and are only just about managing.

We know most older people are on a fixed income, so we struggle to meet unexpected costs, with many on the cusp of falling into severe financial difficulties, said Age UK.

Chief Executive, Victoria Lloyd said: “We know that thousands of households in Wales are failing to claim the £200million that they are entitled to in Pension Credit, so much more needs to be done to support these people to access what they are eligible for.

“Means-testing the Winter Fuel Payment in this way, gives pensioners little time to prepare and is a decision that will potentially jeopardise their health as well as their finances.

“A decent income provides dignity and security, and helps people stay independent and active. A warm home, nutritious food, occasional treats and being able to get out and about are all good for health and wellbeing, helping older people to make the most of later life.

“This should not just be an aspiration but the experience of all older people across Wales.”

The winter fuel payment has been called a lifeline to people to keep their homes warm during the winter months.

They highlighted that the expected rise in the Energy Price Cap to around 10% this October, which is likely to stay high through winter, could leave most energy bills at nearly double the cost pre-crisis – which is unaffordable for older people across Wales.

The decision has caused backlash from her own party with Labour peer Lord Sikkar arguing the move was ‘taking away’ £300 from pensioners by ‘a measure that was not in our manifesto’.

He told the upper chamber: “I have received already many messages where pensioners are very, very concerned about this.”

He also pointed out a document produced by the Treasury “has lots of financial numbers but there is no mention of any human whatsoever.”

Lord Sikka said: “Last year, 5,000 pensioners died because of cold and were unable to afford heating.

“Has the minister made any estimates of how many more will die because £300 will be taken away from them?”