Council salaries are set nationally but terms and conditions for chief executives, other members of their senior leadership team and heads of services can be agreed locally.

Monmouthshire council will set up a politically balanced remuneration committee to consider the pay of its senior leadership team and make recommendations, which will have to be agreed by the full council.

Labour cabinet member for resources Cllr Ben Callard said chief executive Paul Matthews was appointed on an annual salary of £110,000 in May 2009 and the senior pay structure last reviewed in 2009/10 with salaries linked to the chief executive’s.

Cllr Callard told the full council market changes, with “senior salaries having risen across the UK” and the job market in Bristol and Gloucestershire being “more relevant” to Monmouthshire than other Welsh councils, prompted the review.

The Conservative opposition abstained on establishing the committee which will be legally advised by Torfaen Borough Council’s deputy monitoring officer.