A BOARD of boffins is being set up to make sure a council is making the best use of digital technology and the data generated.
It will include computer and IT security experts and designers alongside statisticians to examine Monmouthshire County Council’s use of technology.
It wants to modernise services and improve efficiency and the board will oversee the council’s digital and data strategy and the annual plan that will set out actions to be taken.
A report for the council cabinet, that approved the strategy, stated being “digital enabled” will involve updating “processes, systems and services using digital platforms and tools” while “data driven” covers how the information is then used.
The report said the intention is data will allow the council to better understand demand for services and help it organise them to be more effective in meeting the identified needs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here