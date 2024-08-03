It will include computer and IT security experts and designers alongside statisticians to examine Monmouthshire County Council’s use of technology.

It wants to modernise services and improve efficiency and the board will oversee the council’s digital and data strategy and the annual plan that will set out actions to be taken.

A report for the council cabinet, that approved the strategy, stated being “digital enabled” will involve updating “processes, systems and services using digital platforms and tools” while “data driven” covers how the information is then used.

The report said the intention is data will allow the council to better understand demand for services and help it organise them to be more effective in meeting the identified needs.