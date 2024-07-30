Corey Casagrande, 37, from Newport was a team leader for a city firm called Target Financial Services, prosecutor Hashim Salmman said.

The defendant used the cash on bets to feed his spiralling gambling addiction, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

Casagrande, of Partridge Way, Duffryn pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

The offence took place between July 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

The defendant is no stranger to the law.

Casagrande was jailed for two years and eight months in February 2021 after he was caught working as a drugs courier.

He had tried to smuggle 1kg of cocaine worth £48,000 which was destined for the streets of Gwent after driving to Liverpool.

Casagrande admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

That offence in November 2020 post-dated the current matter.

The defendant was handed a suspended sentence for the fraud.

He was jailed for 20 months, suspended for two years.

Casagrande must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.