Located in the picturesque area of Croesyceiliog in Cwmbran, Cider Mill Barn is a countryside property that would serve as the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

With this residential property, not only will visitors experience a luxurious space, but the current owners who did renovations on the property have managed to retain its original features.

Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

Inside, soft and earthy tones have been used to describe the space, with exposed wooden beams, contemporary furnishings, a generous lounge space and family room, with a wood burner that would serve future buyers well in the cold winter nights.

Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

A dining room with an open-plan layout and newly renovated kitchen will become the focal point at any dinner party or gathering. The central island will be the ideal place for casual weekday meals and conversation starters when new owners host formal gatherings.

Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

Kitchen at Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

The traditional stone feature walls and beams that pay a nod to the barn's rich history, will leave you in admiration.

Upstairs, the landing area is spacious enough for a reading nook which doubles as an office space.

Reading nook at Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

While the detached property is listed with three bedrooms, one of the rooms is being used as a walk-in wardrobe, showcasing how adaptable the home can be.

Two other bedrooms can be found on the property, with one having its own suite and walk-in wardrobe while the other is close to the family bathroom with a free-standing bath.

Bedroom in Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

Outside, guests will find a private gated entrance, enough parking space for multiple cars, stables at the side of the property, and 1.5 acres of land which can be adapted to suit the needs of the future owners. It has previously been used for horses but with the right planning permission, it could be turned into much more.

Land at Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

Outside Cider Mill Barn in Cwmbran (Image: Archer & Co, Usk)

The property has been listed by Archer & Co. in Usk, and current owners are looking for offers in excess of £700,000.

Full details of the property can be found on Rightmove or via the Archer & Co. website.