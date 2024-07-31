Did you know there is a place in South Wales that sells the cheapest Mr Whippy ice cream in the UK?
A recent user-generated survey conducted by LatestDeals.co.uk has revealed the expensive and most expensive locations in the UK for purchasing a Mr Whippy ice cream.
The survey asked participants to submit the prices of a standard Mr Whippy from their local ice cream vans (excluding the cost of extras like flakes or toppings).
Glen Park in Plymouth was found to have the most expensive ice cream costing customers £6, while a farm park in Monmouthshire was found to have the cheapest at just £1.
LatestDeals.co.uk co-founder, Tom Church, said: “It seems to be in tourist hotspots that you’re most likely to get fleeced, rather than local ice cream vans.
"In general, the advice is to avoid the ice cream van in areas with lots of tourists.”
Cheapest places for Mr Whippy ice cream in the UK
The cheapest places to go for Mt Whippy ice cream in the UK, according to LatestDeals.co.uk, are:
- Raglan Farm Park (Monmouthshire) - £1.00
- Newcastle (Tyne and Wear) - £1.50
- South Lakes (Cumbria) - £1.70
- Durham (County Durham) - £2.00
- Haverhill near Cambridge (Suffolk) - £2.00
- Milton Keynes (Buckinghamshire) - £2.50
- Lowestoft (Suffolk) - £2.50
- Portsmouth (Hampshire) - £2.50
- Tamworth (Staffordshire) - £2.50
Most expensive places for Mr Whippy ice cream
The places where you'll find the most expensive Mr Whippy ice cream was also revealed:
- Glen Park (Plymouth) - £6.00
- Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester) - £5.00
- Tower of London - £4.50
- Camber Sands (East Sussex) - £4.50
- Lyme Regis (Dorset) - £3.50
- Telford (Shropshire) - £3.50
- Watford (Hertfordshire) - £3.50
Raglan Farm Park
Raglan Farm Park - located in Monmouthshire - was found to have the cheapest Mr Whippy ice cream in the country, costing visitors just £1 (50p cheaper than the next best location - Newcastle).
The park is open every day of the year (except Christmas Day) from 10am until 5pm so there are plenty of opportunities to go ad secure yourself a budget-friendly ice cream.
The park's facilities are suitable for all weather conditions with plenty to see and do both inside and out.
This includes:
- Bouncy castles
- A‘bouncy tractor’
- Softplay areas
- Trampolines
- Swings
- Zip wires
- Sand pit
- Animals (including emus, donkeys, alpacas, a llama, sheep, goats and cows)
Prices for Raglan Farm Park are as follows:
- Adults - £8
- Children - £7
- Pensioners - £6
- Under 2s - Free
The farm park is a hit with visitors, boasting a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor from 198 reviews.
Raglan Farm Park has been described as everything from "great value for money" and "brilliant fun" to somewhere "not to be missed".
One visitor, commenting about the farm park on Tripadvisor, said: "Wowser! What a great day out for all!
"Absolutely loads to do and see! Farm animals and baby alpacas! So reasonably priced. Pushchair and wheelchair friendly, easy to park, could spend all day there!"
