South Wales Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 19-year-old woman.
Keeley Lipscombe, 19, is missing from Morriston, Swansea and was last seen at her home address around late afternoon today.
If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400254071.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
