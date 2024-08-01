WESLEY ANTHONY SMITH, 58, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4042 on June 18, 2021.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLINT HADLEY, 46, of East Pentwyn, Blaina was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Nant-Y-Croft, Ebbw Vale on June 9.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Man armed with baseball bat racially abused neighbours in row over parking

DARRELL JONES, 56, of Commercial Road, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £561 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of being in charge of an XL Bully dog called Skye which was dangerously out of control on October 1, 2023.

A contingent destruction order for the dog was made.

IAN SPEARS, 62, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Backhall Street on May 31.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LEE TAPPER, 41, of Bryn Glas, Ebbw Vale must pay £181 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on June 23.

IJAZ ULHAQ, 60, of St Johns Road, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of heroin on Chepstow Road on August 11, 2023.

JONATHAN MARTIN EVANS, 37, of Greenfield Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN ALEXANDER NEWELL, 56, of Llwyn Y Pia Road, Lisvane, Cardiff was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Glasllwch Lane, Newport on September 5, 2023.

He must pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.