A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
WESLEY ANTHONY SMITH, 58, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4042 on June 18, 2021.
He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
CLINT HADLEY, 46, of East Pentwyn, Blaina was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Nant-Y-Croft, Ebbw Vale on June 9.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
MORE NEWS: Man armed with baseball bat racially abused neighbours in row over parking
DARRELL JONES, 56, of Commercial Road, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £561 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of being in charge of an XL Bully dog called Skye which was dangerously out of control on October 1, 2023.
A contingent destruction order for the dog was made.
IAN SPEARS, 62, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Backhall Street on May 31.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
LEE TAPPER, 41, of Bryn Glas, Ebbw Vale must pay £181 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on June 23.
IJAZ ULHAQ, 60, of St Johns Road, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of heroin on Chepstow Road on August 11, 2023.
JONATHAN MARTIN EVANS, 37, of Greenfield Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 1.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
JOHN ALEXANDER NEWELL, 56, of Llwyn Y Pia Road, Lisvane, Cardiff was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Glasllwch Lane, Newport on September 5, 2023.
He must pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article