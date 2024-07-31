Adam Ali, 21 of Lloyd Street, Liswerry, and Connor Llewellyn-Sinclair, 22 of Caerleon Road, St Julians, left a taxi driver with life-changing injuries after a high-speed race which led to the serious collision on 16 October 2022.

The incident occurred during an illegal car meet on the A4810 near Magor, where spectators were standing in the middle of the road watching and filming the two teenagers race.

Both young men were sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, fined and given a two-year ban on driving at Cardiff Crown Court on July 29.

The court heard that the taxi driver was driving at a lawful speed, before Connor Llewellyn Sinclair ‘slammed’ into the back of him, with Adam Ali crashing thereafter.

Watch the moment it happened:

Upon sentencing, Judge Lucy Crowther said: “Looking at the photo of the victim’s car, it is remarkable that he, or any of the people present were not killed.”

“The victim suffered spinal injuries and spent four days in the USW Hospital, in Heath, Cardiff.

“Today he suffers with PTSD and has lost his job due to no longer being able to drive. He cannot do the things he used to do before, such as be an active grandad.

“You have changed somebody’s life for the worst.”

The Gwent Police dealing with this case, PC Matthew Davies, said: “It is more through luck than judgement that the resulting injuries caused by these two defendants was not more severe; there can be no excuses for deciding to drive as dangerously as this.

“The victim in this case will live with the impact of their reckless decisions for many years to come, and our thoughts remain with them as they recover from the serious injuries sustained in the collision.

“Let this case be a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel - please think before you drive.

“Think not only of yourself, but your family, your friends, your loved ones and most importantly those you could hurt and the lives you could change by driving dangerously.”

If you have details of a driver who regularly drives unsafely, under the influence, or it is non-urgent, Gwent Police urge you to DM them on Facebook or Twitter or call 101.