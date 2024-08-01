A 4.75 per cent increase was confirmed by the Home Office.

Police officers across the country will see their pay rise from Friday, September 1.

The Home Office has allocated an additional £175million to support police forces in managing the increase.

Gwent police and crime commissioner, Jane Mudd said: "Policing is one of the most demanding jobs there is and police officers regularly put themselves in danger to keep us safe.

"They deal with situations that, thankfully, most of us will never have to experience and their pay must reflect this.

"I welcome this pay rise for police officers and I am also pleased that they will see their annual leave increase to a minimum of 25 days per annum from next year."

She believes that the improvements to pay and conditions will go some way to addressing recruitment challenges and the retention of experienced officers.