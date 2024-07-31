The popular Welsh cultural festival, which attracts 150,000 visitors annually, will be taking place from August 3 to 10 in Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd.

National Trust is offering visitors a unique and delightful opportunity to get a taste of the two famous properties, Tredegar House and Dyffryn Gardens.

The festivity will feature miniature versions of these edifices, designed to echo the historical and natural significance of both, at the Eisteddfod site.

(Image: Andreas von Einsiedel)

Lizzie Smith Jones, general manager for National Trust Cymru in South East Wales, said: "We’re incredibly proud and excited that the National Eisteddfod will be coming to Rhondda Cynon Taf this year and can’t wait to showcase just a small part of the fantastic offering we have for visitors at both Tredegar House and Dyffryn Gardens.

"It’s a privilege to share more about Tredegar House’s connection with the Eisteddfod and we hope visitors enjoy discovering more about Godfrey Morgan’s story and experiencing our 'mini gilt room' on the Maes."

(Image: James Dobson)

The festival promises numerous fun activities for children and adults alike, such as a dress-up corner replicating the Lord and Lady Tredegar, and a crafts corner to make flowers and bugs.

The conservation organisation is also giving away free day passes at the festival.

Recipients can use the passes to visit the real versions of the Tredegar House and Dyffryn Gardens, or any National Trust Cymru site.