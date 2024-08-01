Police constable Ashley Teague, who has previously served as a response officer across Monmouth and Abergavenny, will now focus solely on ensuring the safety and security of residents in Monmouth.

PC Teague said: "I am excited to be the new neighbourhood ward manager for Monmouth having worked as a response officer with Gwent Police.

"Neighbourhood teams are committed to protecting and reassuring their communities and I am looking forward to working with community and our partners in Monmouth to achieve this.

"The work that our police officers carry out, in partnership with other organisations, is vital to ensuring that Monmouth and the surrounding areas remain a safe place for everyone."

Emma Sowrey, neighbourhood inspector for Monmouthshire, congratulated PC Teague on his new role.

Inspector Sowrey said: "PC Teague is an experienced and dedicated police officer with Gwent Police and I am delighted he has taken up his new position in Monmouth.

"PC Teague will be based at Monmouth Station and, as a trusted presence in the community, will work with our partners, community figures and colleagues to make life better and safer for everyone."

As the neighbourhood ward manager, PC Teague will also address community concerns, such as reports of anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Sowrey added: "Neighbourhood policing is an important, people-focused role and I know PC Teague will enjoy meeting local residents who play such a huge part in helping us build a clear picture of what is happening within our communities in Monmouth."

Any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour can be reported to Gwent Police by calling 101, visiting the website or sending a message to the force's Facebook or X page. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.