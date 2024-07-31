South Wales Argus
Major delays as lane blocked by incident at westbound J24 on M4

By Sallie Phillips

  • One lane is blocked by an incident on the M4 westbound between J25 and J24
  • Delays of seven minutes are currently being reported between J23A and J25 westbound

