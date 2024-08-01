A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to threatening to petrol bomb his mother’s house and car.
Ryan Walker, 28, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport denied committing the alleged offence in the city on January 6.
The defendant is set to face trial on October 23.
Walker was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article