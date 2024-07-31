This happened hours after a vigil took place to remember the victims of a knife attack in which three children were killed.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were stabbed in an attack on Monday (July 29).

Five other children are still in a critical condition in hospital, while the exact conditions of three other children injured are not known.

Meanwhile, two adults - yoga teacher Leanne Lucas and John Hayes - were also critically injured.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after Monday's attack on a children's dance club in Hart Street.

The disorder, which police said was believed to involve English Defence League supporters, began only a few streets away from Wednesday's vigil location, near to a mosque on St Luke's Road in Southport, BBC News reports.

Those involved threw bricks at the mosque, set fire to cars and wheelie bins and caused damage to a local convenience store, police said.

In total, 27 officers were taken to hospital, and 12 were treated and discharged at the scene, the ambulance service said.

Keir Starmer condemns 'violence and thuggery' in Southport

The Prime Minister posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) criticising the unrest that took place last night.

The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.



They deserve our support and our respect.



Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.



They will feel the full force… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 30, 2024

Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Alex Goss said it was "sickening" that this unrest happened within a "devastated" community.

He added the disorder involved many people "who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside".

“Sadly, offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park," he said.

“This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday."