The Edenstone Group has appointed a new chief executive.

Glyn Mabey has taken on the role, leading the company's transition and growth into a fully mixed tenure residential developer.

Moving forward, the group's co-founder Martin Taylor will assume the position of chairman.

Mr Mabey said: "I’m honoured to have been asked to lead Edenstone as chief executive at this transformative time for the business.

"The industry has changed profoundly over the last few years due to economic factors, supply chain issues, the need to build more sustainably and a dysfunctional planning system.

"Developers need to be more imaginative in the way in which they work and, as an independent housebuilder, Edenstone has an advantage in having the ability to be nimble and flexible in everything we do.

"Mixed tenure development will be the key to growing the business and tackling the housing shortage by providing energy efficient homes people want and need."

The Edenstone Group, now in its 21st year, is known for its innovative homebuilding and commitment to sustainability.

The organisation aims to achieve net zero energy in all developments by 2025.

In a recent initiative, the company partnered with Octopus Energy to provide homes that allow residents to live energy-bill free for at least five years.

Mr Mabey identified delays in securing planning permissions as a significant hurdle to growth.

He said: "Innovation, flexibility and the excellent execution of projects is essential to maintaining and growing a successful development programme.

"The new Government seems committed to supporting growth and my aim is to play a part in transitioning and growing Edenstone into a fully mixed tenure business to fuel that growth, developing homes for open market sale but also homes for public and private sector partners for rent and shared ownership."

The Edenstone Group currently employs 130 people across its headquarters in Magor and various development sites.

Additional employment opportunities exist through its supply chain.

Mr Taylor, the company's co-founder, said: "With Glyn at the helm the business is primed to adapt and grow into a fully-fledged mixed tenure residential developer."

Edenstone operates throughout south Wales, the south Midlands, the West Country and the South West of England.