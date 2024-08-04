Rockfield Glamping in Monmouthshire is also one of four campsites in Wales to have been given a perfect score in a recent survey by Campsites.co.uk.

The list features the sites that Campsites.co,uk have deemed their outstanding sites for 2024.

The annual Campsites.co.uk list highlights the very best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who offer their campers a reliably great holiday.

From eco forest hideaways to family-friendly holiday parks and luxury glamping, these hand-picked sites are a combination of award winners and other sites who have continually gained excellent reviews and delivered a first class experience.

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said: "I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2024, to make it easy for campers to find somewhere reliably excellent to book.

"Each of the sites on the list does a brilliant job to ensure that their guests have a great time away.”

Rockfield Glamping is a family-run site located on a sheep farm beside the River Monnow, making it a prime spot for popular camping activities such as fishing and nature.

Each glamping area provides a spacious tent with seating, BBQ area and private wash facilities.

Customers can also rent a bell tent which sleeps between two to four people.

Each bell tent has an adjoining converted trailer en-suite, beautifully done with a flushing toilet, shower, bath and sink.

The side of the trailer where the bath is folds down and you can enjoy the incredible countryside views right from the tub, whilst still having plenty of privacy.

A maximum of two dogs are welcome per bell tent, and customers are asked to ensure they remain on the lead.

Rockfield Glamping is open until September 29 this year, and again from April 4 to September 28 in 2025.

Ten other sites from south Wales made the list, namely three in Carmarthenshire and seven in Pembrokeshire.

All Outstanding Sites in the list can be found at Campsites.co.uk/search/outstanding-sites.