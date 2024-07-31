The projection, made by City Index using AI tool ChatGPT, points to a continued upward trend in house prices throughout the UK.

As house deposits remain a daunting fiscal challenge for first-time buyers, the current average deposit stands at an overwhelming £53,414 - approximately 19 per cent of the purchase price.

Wales saw an annual change of 2.4 per cent in house prices in May 2024.

The flowering real estate market marks continuity in mortgage affordability challenges, with artificially intelligent predictions showing an alarming outlook for homeowners in a century's time.

According to AI, the future 20 per cent deposit for a house in Wales could stand at a sizeable £420k, creating further hindrances for first-time buyers.

AI’s predictions suggest a formidable scenario for property buyers in Wales with average house prices predicted at £2.1m, in comparison to £216k average in 2024.

The national average salary is projected to rise to £272k by 2124.

A trend that looks set to continue well into the next century, these forecasts strikingly illustrate the enduring barriers to becoming a homeowner in the UK.