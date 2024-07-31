Tata Steel UK is hosting an online webinar and a series of drop-in events for the local community in Port Talbot on Wednesday, July 31, between 6pm to 7pm, to answer questions about Tata's proposal to build an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) at its Port Talbot steelworks site.

Rajesh Nair, CEO at Tata Steel UK, said: “We’re excited to launch the public consultation on our plans for the Port Talbot steelworks. (Image: Tata Steel UK)

"We are committed to continuing our engagement with the local community and I’d encourage people to come along to our forthcoming events to learn more about our journey to green steelmaking and the proposed EAF.

"Hearing the thoughts and views of the people who live and work around our sites is really important to us, and there’s no better way of doing this than in person.

"The transformation of our business aims to revolutionise the industry and secure sustainable steelmaking in Port Talbot for decades to come."

The £1.25 billion investment – which is subject to finalising UK Government funding support – includes a new 3.2 million tonne capacity EAF and two new metallurgy ladle furnaces.

The project will preserve more than 5,000 steelmaking jobs, improve local air quality, and reduce the site’s CO2 emissions by about 90% – equivalent to 20% of Wales’ CO2 emissions and 1.5% of the UK’s CO2 emissions.

When and where?





The online public consultation webinar is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 31, beginning at 6pm and ending at 7pm.

Those who would like to attend can register via www.tatasteeleurope.com/green-steel-future/planning

Three drop-in events will also be held in August, with dates, times and locations given below:

Thursday 1st August, 15.00 - 19.00, Taibach Community Centre

Wednesday 7th August, 15.00 - 19.00, St Paul’s Centre

Monday 12th August, 15.00 - 19.00, Aberavon Green Stars RFC

Requests for materials presented or more information can be sent to: contact@eascmmunications.com