Warren Davies appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court for sentence on Tuesday and gave a care-of address of Holt Street, though confirmed he is currently homeless.

The 28-year-old had previously been convicted of common assault, obstructing a police officer, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

District Judge Gwyn Jones summarised the facts of the two incidents before the court, the first of which took place on May 10 when the defendant was "scrapping" outside a McDonald's in Wrexham.

The second took place on May 24, when he spat at McDonalds security officer Daniel Nottage, and then made the job of police officers who attended more difficult.

Euros Jones, defending, told the court: "He's a very pleasant young man and he wishes to work with probation.

"He wants to address his alcohol use."

Mr Jones said of several options for sentence recommended by the Probation Service, he suggested prioritising those elements which would help his client tackle his alcohol use.

He added the defendant was "more than happy and willing" to carry out unpaid work.

District Judge Junes told Davies: "As of May 10, you were - putting it crudely - scrapping in the street.

"It's clear you'd lost the plot.

"You started punching and got the better of a man. Some significant force was used.

"You were kicking him. It was an extremely unpleasant incident.

"But no complaint was made and I have to sentence you on the basis of how members of the public in that area would have felt if they saw you acting in that way.

"The most serious incident was on May 24, when a member of McDonald's security challenged you and you spat.

"I find that far more offensive and I find that it crosses the custody threshold."

The Judge handed down sentences of 16 weeks custody for the spitting and six weeks concurrent for the threatening behaviour.

But the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

No separate penalty was imposed for obstructing the police.

The District Judge added: "I am satisfied that there's a realistic prospect of you wanting to deal with those issues in your life.

"You will carry out 30 days of rehabilitation activity and an alcohol abstinence monitoring order for 120 days.

"For the punitive element, you will carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

"You're not to enter any McDonald's in England or Wales for 12 months - it'll be good for you."