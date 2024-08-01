The charity golf day is set for Thursday, September 26 at Newport Golf Club.

The event hopes to see golfers join to play a round of 18 holes, followed by a two-course dinner at the clubhouse.

The Newport course is a challenging 6,500 yards, situated 300 feet above sea level in the picturesque Llwyni Wood.

This ancient Oak woodland coupled with the surrounding rolling parkland assures a scenic game.

Each participating team will get a warm reception with coffee on arrival and a hot two-course buffet waiting on their return.

Prizes are up for grabs for the longest drive, nearest pin, and the best overall score as well as in a raffle that always draws some extraordinary prizes.

The day will begin with the first tee-off at 9am and then tee times will be set at 10 minute intervals.

The entry fee for a team of four is £220, with the option of sponsoring a hole at an additional £100.

Included in this price, apart from the 18-hole course, are a business networking opportunity and a halfway house situated on the ninth hole.

Also, the running two-course carvery will be on hand at the end of play with the coffee on arrival, and there will be a raffle.

In addition, bacon rolls will be available for purchase, and golf buggies can be hired by contacting the pro-shop if needed.

To book a team, interested parties can visit the St David's Hospice website, call 01633 851051 or email kris.broome@stdavidshospicecare.org.

If you're entering a team and wish to sponsor a hole, this can be added to your invoice during booking but for those only interested in hole sponsorship, contact can be made through phone or email.

The tournament's scoring will be based on the Stableford method.

The club’s specific dress-code details can be found on their website.

For further information on the event, inquiries about available tee times, booking assistance or invoice requests, please email or call Kris Broome on the details above.