Monmouthshire County Council has revealed that a road in Raglan has been closed for emergency repairs.
Twyn-y-Sheriff is shut up to and including August 1, 2024, confirmed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
Monmouthshire County Council has revealed that the road in Raglan has been closed to allow for emergency mains repairs which will be carried out by Morrison Water Services, who are working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
Diversions are in place and can be seen on the image below.
