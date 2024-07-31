Cwmavon Road in Pontypool was closed from around 2.15pm on Tuesday, July 30, as police responded to a report of a crash.

Officers attended with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a lorry, and the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A Gwent Police spokesperson has since confirmed the rider, an 18-year-old from the Cwmbran area, remains in hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.

The road was officially reopened by police at around 4.30am on Wednesday, July 31.