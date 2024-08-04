Monmouth Pride 2024 was a vibrant and joyous celebration, bringing together our community in a powerful display of love, inclusion, and unity.

This event aimed to enhance LGBTQIA+ services and create a safe, welcoming environment for everyone to learn, enjoy, and connect.

The festivities were begun by a parade from Monnow Bridge, led by the energetic Forest Thump Samba Band.

The stage was graced by an award-winning singer-songwriter, Frankie Wesson a passionate trans activist, enchanting puppets from Beanpig, dazzling drag acts with Semi Colon Drag, the harmonious Monmouth Community Choir, and a dynamic brother guitar duo Feet Pics.

Young people also took the stage, singing and dancing, creating a truly inclusive and safe space for all.

There was also a children's craft tent, which organisers deemed a "magical success", alongside the serene chill-out space provided by Building Bridges, supporting young people with autism.

Organiser Aimee Blease-Bourne said the feedback was very positive, with numerous attendees expressing their joy and gratitude, highlighting the importance of such events in fostering community spirit and inclusivity.

She also pointed out that the parade was attended by around 150 people, while the event had around 80 adults and 30 children at its peak, with many staying longer than expected.

She added: "Monmouth Pride 2024 was a resounding success, filled with love, laughter, and a sense of belonging. We are already looking forward to next year, aiming to make it even more spectacular and inclusive."

Monmouth mayor and long-time LGBTQIA ally Cllr David Evans attended, and expressed his thorough enjoyment of the event, noting that while there had been some issues, he hopes that Monmouthshire Pride "will return next year even more fabulous".

See our gallery of some of the best pictures from the day's event.

Hundreds of people attended Monmouthshire Pride 2024 (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)

The festivities were begun by a parade from Monnow Bridge (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)

Monmouth MP Catherine Fookes and Monmouth Mayor Cllr David Evans both enjoyed the fun (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)

Hundreds attended the beginning parade (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)

It was a day full of colour and celebration (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)

Even the rain couldn't dampen attendees' spirits (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)

Brother music duo Feet Pics were among the performers for a delighted crowd (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)

There were a range of performances for everyone throughout the day (Image: Fae Fawn Photography)