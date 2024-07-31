Melvin Webb, now 64, from Hengoed, began working at Penalta Colliery in 1979 and been a key figure in the fight to save the Grade listed building and it's engine house, after it was left abandoned and to rot.

The colliery was officially added to SAVE Britain's Heritage's Buildings at Risk register earlier this year, after it has become derelict over the last few decades.

Mr Webb is among those who are desperate to see the colliery and engine house saved and returned to their former glory.

He said: "I worked at the colliery for almost two decades until 1992, and what I miss most about it is the camaraderie between those of us who worked down there."

A big part of what made the miners was the camaraderie that was shared between the men (Image: Supplied) He continued: "We were really like a band of brothers - when you went down that mine, your life really was in the next man's hands. A lot of it is all about trust."

Mr Webb has described the colliery's current state as "such a shame", and says he hopes that the site can be transformed into a museum with a monument to those who worked in the mines.

In its day, Penalta Colliery, as one of the deepest mines in south Wales, built between 1905 and 1909, was one of the largest collieries in Wales and in 1935 achieved the accolade of producing the most coal in a week in Europe.

All of the buildings were constructed in a unified architectural style in light brick with red brick detailing.

Penalta Colliery has become derelict in recent years, and former miners are calling for it to be made into a museum (Image: Supplied) In the last few years, there has been some redevelopment of the site for housing and other purposes, but much to Mr Webb's dismay, these have all fallen through.

He said: "I genuinely believe that this building could be used for so many things. Although we've had some things come to nothing, I and a lot of the other miners would really like to see the site become a museum.

"I know I would be delighted to become part of a team at a museum there and share my stories of what it was like to work in the mine - not just underground but as engineers at the top too."

Mr Webb has recalled how when he began working at the colliery, there were almost 3,000 men, but by the time he left, just 300 remained, and he is keen for those who are have passed away to be remembered for what they did in Wales' history.

He added: "I'd love to see a monument built, a monument to our history, and for these people who gave so much to the community to be remembered.

"It would be such a worthy cause to help remember those who are no longer with us, as there's less and less of us every day.

"Much of the equipment still stands - even if you drive past it today, you can still see the wheels turning in the wind and it seems like such a waste to let it all go."

He believes that the inclusion of the colliery and engine house on SAVE's Buildings at Risk register represents "a breath of fresh air" in the fight to save this iconic building.

"If you had seen it in all its glory, I think you'd be shocked at the state its in now. It seems to be falling apart, and for a while I've not been sure what else we can do to save it.

"But now it finally feels like something is being done. I really hope the charity can restore its former glory."

Mr Webb has described SAVE Britain's Heritage's inclusion of the colliery and engine house on the 'at risk' register as a breath of fresh air (Image: Supplied) Mr Webb has pointed out that turning the site into a museum would not only protect the site's heritage, but would also bring much-needed jobs and money into the local community, who are very proud of their mining history.

He said: "It would just be tremendous if we could save it, not just for us as former miners but also for all people here.

"I know plenty of guys like me who have history with it, and would sign up to help tomorrow with a museum if that happened. I know we'd all go back down the mines in a heartbeat if we were given the chance."