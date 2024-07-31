Statistics show that shoplifting crimes are on the rise in South Wales after Gwent Police have recorded over 1,000 more incidents this year compared to last year.

It comes after major retailers raised concerns about the rising cost of theft, while the Government has vowed to make assaulting a shopworker a specific criminal offence.

Figures from the Home Office show there were 3,943 shoplifting crimes recorded by Gwent Police in the past year– a 32% increase from 2,983 the year before.

This is the highest figure since records began in 2003.

Local grocery stores, such as the Sainsbury’s in John Frost Square, have noticed the significant rise in shop lifting offences and now have a security guard on the doors every day as a deterrent.

They have also had to introduce security guards to the Sainsbury’s local in Caerleon.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Theft, and particularly shoplifting, is not a victimless crime; the impact of this offending is hugely felt by our communities, notably businesses and retailers.

“Police services across the country have seen an increase in shoplifting trends, and as part of our attempts to tackle shoplifting, we've set up a dedicated team in Newport who are producing promising results by solving reports of this offence at more than double the national average.

“Part of our work to tackle shoplifting also includes providing crime prevention advice to business owners but it is crucial that anyone who is affected by shoplifting reports it to us so we can continue to target those who make life a misery for business owners and their staff.”

Other crimes on the rise in Gwent, according to Police data, include anti-social behaviour and violence.

If you know of any shop lifters or see anyone shoplifting, Gwent police urge you to contact them via DM or call 101.