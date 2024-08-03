Kyle Vaughan has not been seen in almost 12 years after the silver Peugeot car he was driving was found abandoned on the A465 between Risca and Crosskeys around 11.45pm on December 30, 2012.

The Newbridge native had been at a house party in Abercarn but had left to go and see friends in a Risca pub before disappearing on his way back to the party.

Since his disappearance, his family and friends have continued to plead for people to come forward with information that may lead to an end to their heartbreak.

On August 3, Kyle would have turned 36, and his father Alan has told the South Wales Argus of his heartbreak at missing out on Kyle’s life including finding a wife and having children. Mr Vaughan said: “Kyle would have been 36 this year and by now he would probably have kids, a house, and me and Mary would have been grandparents. But now I have nothing.

“Most of Kyle’s friends are married and have kids and houses now. 12 years have gone by.”

There is a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers to find out what happened to Kyle

Mr Vaughan has continued the campaign to find out what happened to his son with a plea to be able to put Kyle to rest with his mother Mary, who died in 2018 without knowing what happened to her boy. Although Mrs Vaughan died following a battle with cancer, Mr Vaughan believes his wife’s death was partly due to heartbreak for not knowing what happened to Kyle.

The investigation into Kyle’s disappearance was declared as a murder investigation 11 days after he went missing – which was realised after police went to Mr Vaughan’s home to arrest him for leaving the scene of a crash, for them to realise it was Kyle’s car.

During the early stages of the investigation, eight people were arrested. Four of those were arrested on suspicion of murder with the remaining four arrested either on suspicion of perverting the course of justice or on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All eight were released on police bail but no charges have ever been made.

Gwent Police have collected hundreds of witness statements across the investigation and have renewed their appeal for information, including with an online portal.

T/Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Brain said: “Our enquiries into what happened to Kyle before his disappearance is one of our most extensive investigations to date and it remains ongoing.

“We remain in regular contact with his family and our major incident team continue to investigate any details received from the public about Kyle.

“Kyle’s family have never given up hope of finding out what happened to him and we believe that someone still may have details which could be beneficial to our investigation.

“If this is you, then we’re keen to hear from you to assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel that piece of information it is.”

If you have any information which could help, call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, online at the Gwent Police website or via email contact@gwent.police.gov.uk, quoting log reference 397 30/12/12.

Crimestoppers has an appeal with a £20,000 reward for information that would lead to finding Kyle. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on its website or by calling 0800 555 111.